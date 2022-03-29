My spirit is wounded by tragic attack on Abuja-Kaduna train – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has said his spirit is wounded over Monday’s attack by terrorists on a Abuja-Kaduna bound train, which led to the death of yet-to-be established number of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila lamented that several others either injured or kidnapped by the terrorists are also going through harrowing experiences, leaving families weeping and praying for their safety.

The speaker commiserated with the families of the victims in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

He said: “Last night, an unknown number of men and women were killed, injured and kidnapped by terrorists in an attack on a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. My spirit is wounded by this tragic attack. And my heart goes out to the families who are now living through an experience that no one should ever endure.

“The dead, wounded and missing are our brothers and sisters going about their lives. They had families and friends waiting for them to come home last night. Some of them will never go home again. Others will live the rest of their lives with the memory and injury of this tragic encounter.

“I commiserate with the families of the dead and pray for a quick recovery for the injured. I strongly urge the national security agencies to find and account for all the passengers who boarded that train and whose whereabouts remain unknown to their families and loved ones.”

Gbajabiamila added that the losses to insecurity in the last two decades were needless and must end.

“For nearly two decades, we have confronted evolving national security challenges. Too many of our fellow citizens have died or had their lives permanently altered by a confrontation with evil they neither sought nor provoked. This is an untenable state of affairs.”

Much as the incident called for mourning, the Speaker said it was also a day the House stepped up its legislation overnight by thoroughly investigating the circumstances that led to the attacks.

Gbajabiamila challenged security agencies to redouble their efforts in finding urgent solutions to the repeated killings.

He stated that: “Today is a day of mourning. But it must also be a day of action. The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the circumstances of this tragic attack and the security response to understand why these security breaches continue to occur despite substantial and ongoing investments in improving our national security architecture. The outcome of that investigation will guide our actions going forward.

“A tragedy like this has the power to further exacerbate the differences that too often plague our public discourse.

“However, it is my sincere hope that the memory of the ones we have lost and a renewed appreciation for our shared humanity will bring us together in a bond of national unity from whence we can derive strength and courage to confront and defeat the terrors that plague our land.

“May God bless the memory of the dead. May his love heal the wounded, and his grace comfort the bereaved,” the Speaker prayed.