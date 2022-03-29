Kaduna train attack: 60 feared killed, Ex- Deputy Gov injured, hundreds missing

Details of the Monday night attack on Kaduna-bound train by bandits indicate that a number of highly placed individuals including top politicians, captains of industry, senior public servants were affected in the ugly incident.

A former deputy governor of Zamfara State, a managing director of an agriculture based federal agency and a female medical doctor (names withheld) are on the list of those affected.

While the former deputy governor is receiving treatment in a Kaduna State- owned hospital, others are yet to be found.

Family sources said they have been unable to reach their relatives that boarded the Monday 6.00pm Abuja to Kaduna train as their phones were switched off.

However, media reports indicate that more than 60 passengers might have lost their lives in the attack.

Former Lagos state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu was quoted to have released the figure at a public lecture at Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos on Tuesday where he marked his 70th birthday.

He said: “Today is supposed to be a very joyful 70th birthday of my living on earth. I give thanks to God Almighty for being able to survive to this age.

“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, very sad indeed, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on a train between Kaduna and Abuja just last night. That is a very serious incident about the security of lives in this country and it calls for a very serious sober reflection,” Tinubu said.

On Monday, bandits attacked the train around Dutse axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

A source said the bandits bombed the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which forced the train to derail.

Upon the stoppage of the train, the assailants were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically.

Sources said the terrorists later forced their way into the train and kidnapped an unspecified number of people, with some others feared killed.

A passenger on the train, Anas Iro Danmusa, took to his Facebook handle to cry for help.

“Please this is an emergency. We are inside train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train. gunshots still being fired right around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we have been here. Katari to Rijana. I am a living witness..

According to her, nobody could come to their rescue about one hour into the incident as the assailants tried to force their way into the train.