What we know about Chinelo, dentist killed in Kaduna train attack

Nigeria was going to lose promising dentist, Chinelo Nwando Megafu to the attrition crisis that has robbed the healthcare sector of skilled manpower in the last few years.

What was not expected, however, was that she wouldn’t be alive to make the trip abroad like thousands of other healthcare workers who have migrated to different recruiting destinations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Chinelo Megafu’s life was cut short on Monday in a fatal attack by raging bandits on a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja.

Emerging details about her life online show she had her secondary education at Queens College, Lagos and went on to graduate with a degree in Dentistry from the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State during the academic session of 2015/2016.

She put her knowledge to practice at the St Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna under the administration of Reverend Sister Beatrice Danladi, helping patients resolve challenges with dentition.

Until the ill-fated incident on Monday, Megafu had purportedly concluded plans to move to the United Kingdom to continue her medical career.

The faith-based healthcare organisation where she worked still has her name listed as one of the available physicians on its official website on Tuesday.

Her last tweet via her handle @nelo_x was “I’m on the train. I have been shot. Please pray for me.”

But many were quick to dismiss her predicament, calling it a fluke until further evidence surfaced about the attack.