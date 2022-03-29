How I survived the Abuja-Kaduna train attack – survivor

One of the survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack has narrated his ordeal that night. The survivor, Abdulwadud Ahmad, who boarded the train from the Idu Station said the armed men fiercely engaged the security agents on the train.

Abdulwadud Ahmad said that the train left the Idu train station by past 6 p.m and was attacked at about 8:10 pm, 30 minutes before reaching the Rigasa station in Kaduna.

According to him, the security personnel who were in the train engaged the armed men who had attacked the train with several gunshots, but were overpowered as the armed men forced their way into the train.

He said, “We boarded the train from Idu station in Abuja and were headed for Kaduna, we were just 30 minutes away from the Rigasa train station in Kaduna as of 8:10 pm when the train was attacked.

“The security men inside the train asked us to lie down on the floor, suddenly the armed men forced their way into the train. They continued exchanging gunshots with the security personnel.

“The light had gone out, and we were lying on the floor as advised by the police man in our coach, after some minutes they left our coach, and we discovered a lady had been killed in the coach, with several others injured.

Ahmad noted that the driver of the train was killed, but he could not give the exact number of deaths recorded.

“I do not know the exact number of those killed but I was able to count at least nine dead bodies including the driver.

“They continued exchanging gunshots with the policemen, outside the train for some minutes,” he said of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

He further explained that men of the Nigerian army came to the scene about two hours later, and asked that everyone remain calm, while they brought vehicles from the air force base in Kaduna, that will convey them to Kaduna.

“The bus arrived around 4 a.m, and we were taken to 44 Army hospital, Kaduna. Those injured were being treated while those of us that were not injured left to our destinations,” he said.