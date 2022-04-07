Jonathan mourns two Police officers killed in auto crash

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday night, expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him, in a road crash Wednesday at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

Ikechukwu Eze, the former president’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, in a statement late Wednesday night, said Jonathan described the incident as painful and heart-rending. He added that the “sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning”.

Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, whose names were given as Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

The former oresident’s convoy was involved in the ghastly motor accident along the Musa Yar’Adua airport road in Abuja.