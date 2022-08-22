Jerry Gana flags off construction of Rivers’ 12th flyover

Jerry Gana, Nigeria’s former minister of information, has flagged off the Ada George-Location Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Ada-George-Location Flyover is the 12th flyover to be built by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at the event, Wike said the flyover would further contribute to the economic development of the state by decongesting traffic around the area. He promised to complete the project in ten months, adding that money would not be a problem as the contractor, Julius Berger, is being paid regularly for the project.

“Anybody who has used this area will know very well that it’s been horrible. Some of us, coming from where we’re living to the airport, each time we get to this area, the kind of traffic here is unprecedented. And so, we decided to see how we can decongest the traffic situation that has negatively affected the economic activities in this area.

“This is not a project where you say will be abandoned because the money has been made available. This is not a question of expecting money. The money is there and we’re giving it to you as we have agreed. I have released the funds for the compensation of properties that were affected here. The commissioner for works has said ‘I don’t want Julius Berger to capitalise on the fact that the owners of the properties are complaining that no compensation has been paid. I have released for this particular area the sum of N1.2 billion for compensation. So, nobody should come and give me any excuses,” he said.

Governor Wike said he was ready to give Rivers people an account of what he had done with their money whenever they demand for it.

He said. “I’ve told Rivers people, ask me as your governor: ‘explain to me what you’re doing with our money.’ If you ask me, I will tell you to count from flyover 1 to flyover 12.”

Speaking, the special guest, Jerry Gana, commended Wike for his project-oriented governance. He described the governor as a politician with a bright future.

“Mr Project and the people of Rivers State, please accept our congratulations on this kind of good leadership. You have a bright future,” Gana said.

Earlier in his opening remark, the chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, George Ariolu, commended Wike for siting another developmental project in his LGA.

He said that the flyover was important as it links Rivers State to the south-south and south-east states.