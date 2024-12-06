‘Japa’: Nigerian youths urged to focus on local opportunities for economic growth

Rather than succumb to the growing trend of seeking prospects abroad, commonly referred to as the “japa” syndrome, Nigerian youths need to focus on local opportunities.

Speaking at the African Entrepreneurs and Investment Roundtable (AFEIR 2024) in Abuja, Ibidapo Lawal Idris, CEO of Neveah Limited, also emphasised the abundant potential within Nigeria, urging young Nigerians to focus on local opportunities that can contribute to the country’s economic growth and sustainable development.

His remarks come at a time when many young Nigerians are increasingly looking overseas for better prospects.

The fourth edition of AFEIR, themed “Harnessing Global Opportunities in Advancing Investment and Entrepreneurship in Africa”, brought together investors and entrepreneurs from across the continent.

Lawal, who also chaired the event, urged young Nigerians to recognize the numerous opportunities available in the country to achieve their dreams.

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship as a tool for reducing unemployment, Lawal stressed the role of businesses in creating sustainable livelihoods.

He explained that the true essence of corporate social responsibility (CSR) lies in empowering entrepreneurs, rather than offering temporary financial aid.

“As an entrepreneur, I know the challenges of being recognized for your efforts. The best CSR is creating jobs.

“If I give you a thousand naira without offering you a sustainable livelihood, that money will be spent, and you’ll be back to ask for more. But if I give you employment or support your business, you will be able to support yourself and those who depend on you.” Lawal said.

He encouraged young Nigerians to focus on developing their own nation instead of pursuing uncertain futures overseas.

The event, which featured key speakers such as Omoye Abulimen, Founder of De’ Chayil Footwear Limited, and David Osadolor, President of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors.

Daniel N. Obah, the Lead Consultant of AFEIR, explained that the roundtable aimed to give entrepreneurs the exposure and resources necessary to grow their businesses.

“In addition to networking opportunities, young entrepreneurs were awarded cash prizes to support their ventures”, he added.

Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff General , the Special Guest of Honour was represented by Oyekunle Abiodun (Air Commodore) who highlighted the growing importance of local entrepreneurship as a means of addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges and promoting sustainable development.

