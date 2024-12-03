How youths can thrive in digital workforce

Industry experts in the tech space have highlighted key strategies Nigerian youths can navigate the future of work.

This was disclosed during Meta’s first Youth Summit in Lagos, Nigeria, which brought together over 200 young professionals, students, recent graduates, creatives, tech enthusiasts, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Nifemi Akinwamide, head of operations, TalentQL during a panel session themed; The Future of Work: Thriving in a Digitally Transformed World said the importance of upskilling in a rapidly evolving job market can’t be over-emphasised.

She noted that while AI and emerging technologies are transforming industries, foundational skills like data analysis, communication, and adaptability are equally essential.

“Having a niche is great, but you must be willing to step beyond your comfort zone,” Akinwamide said. “Data analysis, for instance, isn’t just for tech enthusiasts; it’s critical across all sectors.”

He encouraged young professionals to leverage platforms like HomeSchool and Downstarts to gain in-demand skills, while also nurturing soft skills like problem-solving and teamwork to thrive in global teams.

Obaloluwa Adeagbo, marketing lead, TALSTACK shared his journey of embracing personal branding, dispelling the myth that “your work speaks for itself.” He stressed that personal branding is not about exaggeration but about sharing an authentic journey of growth and learning.

“People follow your story, not perfection,” Adeagbo said. “As you grow, your audience witnesses your evolution, which opens doors to opportunities.”

He encouraged young Nigerians to use platforms like LinkedIn to document their growth authentically, demonstrating competence and consistency over time.

Similarly, on a global level, Adaora Mbelu, cofounder, Lumination Global highlighted the growing importance of soft skills in a globalised workforce. With cross-cultural collaborations becoming more common, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and storytelling are vital for building meaningful connections.

“We’re in a saturated marketplace,” Mbelu said. “It’s not just about having technical skills. You must stand forward by owning your story and communicating your value effectively.”

She underscored the power of personal storytelling as a career catalyst, urging professionals to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability to keep pace with industry changes.

The panelists also emphasised self-awareness as a cornerstone for career success. Mbelu advised young professionals to identify their true interests and align their career paths with personal values.

“Pursue what genuinely excites you,” she said. “Surround yourself with communities, resources, and mentors that align with your goals.”

Commenting about the event, Phil Oduor, head of policy programs, Sub-Saharan Africa said, “At Meta, we believe that today’s youth are tomorrow’s change-makers. Through initiatives like the Youth Summit, we aim to foster innovation, promote digital literacy and empower young Nigerians with the tools and opportunities to realise their potential and contribute to Nigeria’s growing digital economy.”

Delivering the keynote address, Femi Aluko, CEO/co-founder, Chowdeck, shared his journey of breaking barriers to achieve success in tech. He encouraged attendees to embrace the limitless opportunities within today’s technology ecosystem.

The event also featured inspiring conversations with leading figures in the creative industry. Miss Techy, an award-winning tech content creator and Salem King, a creator, storyteller, author, and speaker, shared their experiences and advice on achieving long-term success. Attendees also benefited from an interactive workshop and a mentoring session, where industry experts shared practical advice and strategies for entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts.

