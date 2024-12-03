NIYEEDEP: FG unveils plans for 20m jobs for youths

The Federal Government has unveiled a 24-month action plan to create 20 million jobs for youths through the recently launched Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP).

The programme is a pro-youth socio-economic intervention scheme jointly anchored and driven by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Nigerian Senate, through its Committee on Sports Development.

BusinessDay was told that the entrepreneurship revolution would create 20 million jobs in sectors of the economy, including agriculture, agro-allied, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, and renewable energy.

The ‘Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme, is one of the entrepreneurship interventions of NIYEEDEP designed to create 12 million youth farmers in 24 months.

Ayodele Olawande, the minister of Youth Development, who unveiled the “NIYEEDEP Plan of Action for 2025/2027” in Abuja on Monday, stressed the need for Nigerian youths to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in the collective efforts to build a healthy and safe Nigeria.

Olawande said he was not ignorant of the fact that youths in the country were undergoing hard times. He noted, however, that the only way out of the present economic predicaments, was for the youth to proffer the needed economic solutions and position themselves as agents of positive change.

The minister further affirmed the desire to provide the economic platforms and opportunities needed by the youth to contribute their efforts towards nation-building and economic development was the key factor that compelled the creation of the “Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme.

He advised the youth to take advantage of the economic opportunities offered by the government through NIYEEDEP, to help themselves achieve economic self-emancipation and transform themselves into agents of nation-building and catalysts for political stability, social transformation and economic development.

“Comrade Kennedy Iyere came with sincerity of intention when he suggested the idea of creating NIYEEDEP to the Nigerian Senate and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. We all know who he is, as a man of courage and uncommon capacity. He campaigned against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vigorously opposed his political mandate. To think of it that he is today the coordinator-general of NIYEEDEP is indeed a lesson for all. President Tinubu has a listening ear, the economic engagement of the youth tops his priority list. This is why the youth should key into the economic activities of NIYEEDEP and join forces in driving the desired rapid economic recovery and development regardless of our political affiliations”, said Olawande.

On his part, Kennedy Iyere, the coordinator-general of NIYEEDEP, said the need to salvage the youth from their present socio-economic predicaments inspired the creation of NIYEEDEP. He also thanked Ned Nwoko, the acting chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development for helping to birth NIYEEDEP into reality.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

