JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME, mock exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday announced that the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now hold start on April 25, 2023.

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The board, in a statement by its spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, explained that the change in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

It added that the change in date s also to ensure that no citizen will be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

The board also announced that the 2023 rescheduled mock examination will hold Tuesday, April 18, 2023 for candidates who could not take the examination earlier due to technical hitches and other challenges.

JAMB noted that it does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May, 2023, and the fact that some institutions with stable academic calendar are expected to resume as scheduled.

JAMB had earlier conducted its 2023 mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in 725 centres across the country, but the board admitted that the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centres which frustrated the efforts of some candidates to participate in the examination.

“In order, to give the candidates who were unable to sit for the examination owing to no fault of theirs the opportunity to take the examination, hence the mock examination was rescheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

“Similarly, candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit for the examination have also been rescheduled to retake the mock examination same day”, the statement read

JAMB confirmed that the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30, 2023, has been released.

The board also assured that it will continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that candidates get the best, hence he solicited the support and understanding of all as it delivers on its critical mandate.