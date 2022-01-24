JAMB rejects NABTEB advance level as entry requirement for direct entry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rejected the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) Advanced Level (AL) as an entry requirement for Direct Entry (De) into tertiary institutions in the country.

The board said the directive became necessary following the discovery that relevant government policies on A/L programmes do not permit NABTEB from conducting A/L examinations.

The board, in a statement signed by the director of Admissions, Mohammed Ahmed to vice chancellors and other heads of Tertiary Institutions in the country said that JAMB would not process the admission of any candidate with NABTEB A/L certificate.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some institutions are accepting NABTEB A/L as qualification for DE admissions.

“JAMB is aware that NABTEB is not authorised to offer GCE and is, therefore, compelled to take appropriate action,” the statement read in part.

“Any A/L GCE certificate issued by NABTEB is, therefore, not registerable with JAMB and the board will not process the admission of any candidate with such a result. Candidates wishing to enlist for A/L examinations are to note,” the board warned.