JAMB okays senate’s probe of alleged admission fraud

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given its nod to the resolution by the senate to probe alleged admission fraud in many Nigerian public universities.

Ishaq Oloyede, registrar and chief executive at JAMB said the proposed probe by the legislators would give the tertiary institutions entrance examination umpire body the opportunity to be vindicated of all allegations levelled against it.

Oloyede reacting to the development during the 2023 Customer Service Week of JAMB in Abuja, extolled the lawmakers for giving an opportunity to the examination body to defend itself over the allegation.

“Something happened in the senate when a motion was moved to take certain steps about what was alleged to be connivance between JAMB and some institutions on admission racketeering and that was on the floor of the senate.

But anything that appears negative also has a positive in it. The senate president said JAMB must be heard because JAMB has integrity.

I want all of us to appreciate the senate president in particular and the entire senate for the wise counsel. We thank them sincerely and we say thank you for giving us the opportunity to be heard,” he said.

Recently, the upper chamber of Nigeria’s national assembly agreed to investigate allegations of admission racketeering in the nation’s universities.

The development followed a motion by Onyeka Nwebonyi representing Ebonyi North in the upper chamber.

Nwebonyi, who mentioned the admission trials of one Chinyere Ekwe at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), claimed that some university staff members conspired with JAMB officials to carry out unpleasant practices.

This move, however, led to Godswill Akpabio, the president of the national assembly to call for a fair hearing, by giving room for the board to defend itself; saying JAMB was known to be a reputable institution.