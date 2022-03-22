IWD: WIMBIZ urges women to break bias, maximize potentials

In celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day, the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) held its first hybrid event in three physical locations – Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt – simultaneously on Saturday.

The event, themed ‘Break the Bias’, featured a line-up of female leaders, storytellers, diverse entertainers, opportunities to network among other activities.

Lami Tumaka, the former director at Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Kai Orga, the managing director at ARM Investments; Leticia Bertrand, an American leadership consultant; Marvis M. Idio, Season 3 Winner of The Next Titan Reality Competition and Sheffy Kolade, the chief executive officer at Boxes and Baskets Limited were among the notable storytellers who shared highlights from their leadership journey, inspiring women to push beyond society imposed stereotypes and maximize their potential.

Hansatu Adegbite, the executive director at WIMBIZ, encouraged women to pursue their dreams. “Do not give up on any dream. If you have a focus, just keep going until you get there. We have too many success stories of women who have broken the barrier. I am one of them.”

She also emphasized the importance of gender bills and political participation by women.

A noteworthy highlight during the event was the announcement of WIMBIZ’s ongoing transition plans. Spearheaded by a transition committee, WIMBIZ’s Founders, after 20 years of leadership, will be handed over to a new Board set up by the transition committee.

“Transition is about sustainability. As we look to the future, WIMBIZ has to be nimble and adaptable, and remain relevant. We are streamlining our governance structure, strengthening the base and our headquarters,” Toyin Olawoye, WIMBIZ Transition Committee Lead said.

She adds, “We are also reducing the number of committees while still encouraging active participation from our volunteers.”

The event is the latest in a lineup of WIMBIZ’s initiatives to Inspire, one of the organization’s four core pillars, as it inspires women to achieve professional development and to accomplish entrepreneurial exploits, public sector initiatives and community development endeavours.