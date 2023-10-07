Israel-Hamas war: Nigeria calls for de-escalation of hostilities

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for the de-escalation of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The call for cessation of hostility comes after an early-hour attack by Hamas on Israel, where more than 40 people were killed, hundreds injured, and more than two dozen others held hostage by the terrorist group.

In a statement released on Saturday and made available to BusinessDay, the Federal Government said that it was “deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday and calls for the de-escalation and ceasefire.”

The government condemned the cycle of violence that has already claimed more than 250 lives and counting from both sides.

In the statement signed by Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the government stated that “the cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population that bears the brunt of every conflict.

“The federal government of Nigeria, therefore, calls for both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians, and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”

Nigeria’s call follows similar pleas from the United Nations and the European Union.