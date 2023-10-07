Israel-Hamas war: US condemns attack, promises support for Israel

The U.S. condemned Palestinian militant Hamas Saturday attack on Israel, which claimed more than 40 lives, injured hundreds, and held many Israelis hostage by Hamas.

The U.S. Secretary of State issued a statement some hours ago condemning the “appalling” attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israel, including civilians and civilian communities.

The statement read, “There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself.”

In response to this attack, President Joe Biden said that the United States was ready to offer “all appropriate means of support” to Israel after an attack from pro-Iran group Hamas and warned “any other party hostile to Israel” not to seek advantage.

The Palestinian Islamist group’s attack coincided with Biden’s efforts to negotiate a U.S.-Saudi defence pact and an Israel-Saudi normalisation agreement. Biden spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu to offer support, despite recent strains in their relationship.

“I made it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a statement issued after their call.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation,” Biden added.