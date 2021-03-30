International Women’s Day: US Alumni Association honours outstanding female members

United States Government Exchanges Alumni Association(USGEAA) has honoured 12 outstanding female members with recognition awards. The prestigious programme, which is part of the group’s activities to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day(IWD), was tagged ‘Celebrating USGEAA Women Achievers’.

This was contained in a statement signed by Adeze Ojukwu, the media coordinator of the initiative and a Hubert Humphrey fellow.

According to Ojukwu, a journalist and publisher of a development magazine www.devcomradar.org, the distinguished personalities were selected based on merit.

“The theme of this year’s edition was designated as ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’, to reflect the invaluable contributions by women to save lives and curb the pandemic,” Ojukwu added.

In his congratulatory message, USGEAA president, Jude Ememe said “the successful candidates have a proven record of notable programmes, in line with the association’s social transformation agenda”.

Read Also: Flour Mills Nigeria pledges continuous equal opportunities for women

“We are delighted that the nominees have over the years exhibited remarkable passion and commitment towards deploying their profound and diverse knowledge, training, skills and competencies towards diverse programmes, aimed at transforming lives and impacting communities. Cumulatively, these selfless endeavours have indeed bolstered the delivery of essential services and development projects, across the country, particularly in underserved communities. Therefore, we really appreciate and commend the nominees,” Ememe said.

“We also acknowledge and hail all ebullient female members of USGEAA, who are diligently, providing assistance and support, through various initiatives across Nigeria,” he said.

He described the focus of this year’s IWD commemoration as germane because it highlighted the mitigating roles played by women during the pandemic.

According to him, women across most societies were pivotal in driving social and economic transformations in many communities.

“The global anniversary has afforded us a veritable opportunity to celebrate the laudable initiatives championed by distinguished female alumni,” he said.

In Nigeria, the campaign was widely celebrated with seminars, conferences, workshops and media activities by several women activists and organizations.