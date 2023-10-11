International Day of Girl Child: Fidossi champions support for girl child

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG), Fidossi wines & spirits Limited, the distributor of Vecchia Romagna Brandy in Nigeria, has given its weight behind the girl child empowerment. The firm is advocating the removal of the barriers impeding the proper development of the girl child in the country.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu celebrates ‘International Day of the Girl Child,’ highlights govt achievement through EKOEXCEL

The business supported the screening of ‘Radio Girl’, a powerful girl-child advocacy themed movie that tells the compelling story of a brave young lady who stood up against the injustices and barriers preventing the full development of girls in the country.

The movie screening, according to a statement which took place in Abuja recently, had in attendance diplomats, top business executives and representatives of various arms of government.

The IDG is observed annually on 11 October. It is a global platform that advocates for the recognition of the rights of the girl child. The theme of this year’s commemorative event is “Digital generation, our generation.” The theme is a rallying call to governments, businesses and advocacy groups to champion quality education for girls across the globe.

Reiterating Fidossi wines & spirits commitment to supporting the girl-child, Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, in the statement said, “Equipping the girl-child with trendy skills will enable her develop roundly and contribute meaningfully to the society. We prioritise gender parity as a business. Our workforce women representation is impressive.”

“We continue to provide opportunities for women to advance their careers and make useful contribution in the community. We also understand that taking this focus to the grassroots to help girls break the barriers that often stall their development is critical. This is why we support platforms such as the movie, ‘Radio Girl’. We believe this movie will strengthen the call for justice against forces that undermine the advancement of the girl-child,” he added.

Read also: Why Nigeria should empower girl child through football Beverley Onyejianya

Expressing gratitude for the support, Dede Oji, the producer of the movie said, “Fidossi wines & spirits’ commitment to social responsibility makes it an ideal partner in addressing the various injustices that suppresses the aspirations of the girl-child. We are glad the business accepts to support the screening of this advocacy movie. We are grateful.”