Insecurity: Buhari holds talks with Sultan-led Islamic Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

The meeting, which took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is in continuation with his planned widespread consultations over the country’s recent heightened security challenges.

Read Also: Security issues must not be mixed with politics, says Ooni

Those in attendance at the meeting include the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar; the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Interior, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bello, Rauf Aregbesola and Lai Mohammed, respectively, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Sokoto State had erupted recently with the quit notice handed down to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, over an alleged comment which was regarded as unfriendly to Islam.

Details later…