INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it plans to transmit results of the November 11 Bayelsa governorship election manually.

Mr Obo Effanga, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), stated this in Yenagoa on during an interactive section with religious leaders and faith-based organisations.

Effanga said that INEC was ready to conduct free, fair and credible election and only voters accredited by BVAS would be allowed to vote.

“Immediately you are given the ballot paper you can start voting.

“We are in the fourth week of collection of PVCs and it will end on October 11. Those who have not collected their cards should go to INEC office in their local government areas,” he said.

Effanga urged the stakeholders to advise their candidates to be peaceful.

“Religious leaders should take the message to their congregation and politicians who are also church members,’’ he said.

He said that 16 political parties had fielded candidates for the election.

Joseph Belema, one of the religious leaders commended INEC, stressing that free, fair and credible election was a way forward for electing good leaders.

He called on the candidates not to see election as a do or die affair, adding that only one person would be elected.