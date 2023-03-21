INEC frustrating democracy, popular will, in Nigeria – Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on Monday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is working to frustrate democracy by swindling the party of its well deserved victory

Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Party while reacting to INEC’s declarations of Adamawa’s Governorship result as inconclusive, said conduct of the March 18, 2023 Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections, said that results show that the PDP had swept the polls, but the results being announced are not reflecting voter choices.

“From the results obtained by our Party and Independent Observers directly from the Polling Units, the PDP recorded sweeping victory in most of the States where the elections held.

“Sadly, the announced results are not reflecting voter choices.

“Once more, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed the integrity test. Its officials have connived with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and security agents to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories”.

He cited the “ brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State Governorship election already won by the PDP Candidate, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC”.

He described INEC’s decision as “unacceptable”, adding that “It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice”

According to him, “The same scenario has already played out in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states, among others.

The PDP Chairman accused INEC of “illegal use of security agents to tip electoral victories in favour of the much-discredited APC was massive”, and called on the INEC National Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu “to immediately do the needful”.

According to Ayu, “ the ongoing brazen attempt to alter the electoral outcome in Adamawa state is particularly shocking.

“In spite of the manipulations i.e. switching, doctoring and altering of figures by the APC and INEC, after the final tabulation, our Candidate still defeated the APC candidate with over 35,000 clear and undisputable votes. But INEC is hellbent on denying the PDP victory.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to invest in chaos by engaging in this nefarious act. We remind INEC that the people of Adamawa State already have the results of the election from all the Polling Units in the State. They are aware that the PDP candidate won with about 35,000 votes; and as such, they will never accept any fictitious electoral outcomes generated from INEC’s offices in Abuja.

“The people of Adamawa State have spoken loudly and clearly in re-electing Governor Fintiri. They are already agitating over the unwarranted delay by INEC in announcing him winner in line with the results obtained from the Polling Units. We say to INEC: Don’t invest in anarchy.

“Respect the popular will. Announce the already known winner of the Adamawa governorship election, Ahmadu Fintiri. Anything to the contrary will never be accepted”.