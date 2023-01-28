INEC extends PVC collection by one week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one week. The exercise will now end February 5, 2023.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner and voter information committee chairman made the announcement in a statement Saturday evening.

Okoye said the electoral commission was encouraged to extend the deadline by the attitude of Nigerians trooping out to pick up their voter cards.

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023,” Okoye said.

He noted that it is the second time the commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise.

“The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

The commission vowed to deal with any malpractice in the process squarely, adding that people who registered for the PVC should not bother visiting the commission’s office for collection.