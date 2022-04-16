Indorama’s fertilizer scheme excites Buhari’s top aides

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff and Professor, Ibrahim Gambari, and Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, l minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, have joined the growing list of technocrats and Federal Government top officials that have come to understand the depth of the fertilizer project being deployed from Eleme (near PH) in Rivers State to support the presidential fertilizer initiative.

The duo who visited the complex last weekend thus commended Indorama-Nigeria for its immense contributions to the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) in the past five years.

According to a statement capturing the visit, Gambari also said that Indorama Fertilizer Limited has been a major supporter of President Buhari’s agricultural revolution with its production of 3 million metric tons of Urea per annum through its two world-class fertilizer plants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the plants of Indorama-Nigeria in the company of Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, the chief of staff said they were quite impressed with Indorama’s huge investments in petrochemicals, fertilizer, gas pipeline, port development and allied utilities, which the company put at $3.5 bn so far.

The Chief of Staff noted that Indorama’s vision is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic diversification agenda.

He added that they were impressed with Indorama’s vision to build Africa’s largest petrochemicals and fertilizer hub in Nigeria.

On her part, the finance minister said her visit has awakened her interest in what can be achieved for the country through the development of the gas value chain.

Managing Director of Indorama-Nigeria, Manish Mundra, and other top management team, had earlier taken the trio and their entourage on facility tour of the massive Indorama industrial complex.

He had earlier noted that despite the spiraling price of fertilizer in the international market, Indorama is ensuring that Nigerian farmers get the commodity at the cheapest prices in the world.

He added that the company’s future expansion plan of $3 billion investment will make Nigeria the largest petrochemicals hub in Africa by 2026.