Immigration partners ICMPD for new career progression framework

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) have initiated a capacity audit and training programme to implement a new career progression framework and training policy.

During the event in Abuja, Mojisola Sodeinde, the Head of the West Africa Region at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), stated that the initiative falls within the Modernization of Nigeria Immigration Service (MoNIS) project.

Matthias Esene, the Project Manager at ICMPD West Africa, who represented the regional head of ICMPPD, noted that the initiative would establish a connection between training, promotion, and deployment.

‘”In other words, training becomes a criteria for promotion and deployment. We are developing a more sustainable process that would ensure that all immigration personnel have access to training that is tailored to their job. The idea of the MoNIS project is to prepare the NIS workforce to have the right incentives to be able to engage with their different publics as people who are the gateway to the country”, she stated.

The framework aims to facilitate the promotion and deployment of Service personnel according to their on-the-job training.

Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller General of Immigration Service, emphasized the importance of assessing the capacity of the Human Resource Management Directorate to execute the new Career Progression Training Policy Framework (CPTF).

Represented by the Assistant Comptroller General ACG in charge of Training and Staff Development, Ada James Umanah, the CGIS said; “I urge all officers here to ensure that answers are given to the very best of your knowledge on the probing questions that would be asked of our processes and systems to enable the very best solutions and tool to be developed for the benefit of the Service. Be reminded that you have been painstakingly nominated due to the schedules you handle, the experience and insight you would bring to the table to ensure this activity is a resounding success.””

Anne Adesokan, the Assistant Comptroller General responsible for Appointments, Promotion, Discipline, and Personnel, said that the programme would promote transparency in staff promotions, eliminating mediocrity while fostering professionalism.

ICMPD said the Modernization of Nigeria Immigration Service MoNIS project represents a significant effort to enhance the human resources and training systems of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

Supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and implemented by ICMPD, the three-year initiative commenced in August 2021 and would continue until July 2024. It aims to transform the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through three key objectives: establishing a career progression and training policy framework, enhancing training accessibility through Virtual Learning, and integrating gender mainstreaming across administrative and operational functions.

“The MoNIS project aims to instil a demand-driven training policy that directly correlates training with career progression, deployment opportunities, and personnel performance evaluations. It focuses on customizing training modules for each core department to meet the specific competency requirements of their operational staff”, ICMPD said.