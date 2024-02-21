Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap, CG of Immigration Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kemi Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said DCG Nandap takes over from Caroline Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

Before she was appointed Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

Ngelale said the President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians.

She is also expected to strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.