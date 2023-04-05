I’m under pressure to leave the country – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has said he is under pressure to leave Nigeria.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Obi said the attempts by the All Progressives Congres (APC) and the APC-led government through some government officials and agencies to divert attention from his stolen mandate were unfortunate and sad.

“These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country,” Obi said.

Read also: Senate indicts NNPC for unrecorded N102bn crude oil sales

Reacting to a leaked clip allegedly involving him and David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chapel, Obi said: “Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war.”

“The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others,” he added.

He called on all concerned Nigerians and the international community to implore the APC and the APC-led government to stop their “nasty attacks”.

“My focus and commitment to lawfully and peacefully retrieve our mandate to secure and unite our Nation,” Obi said.

Obi added, “Elections are over, and we are in court to retrieve our stolen mandate. Let me reiterate that we are doing so through all lawful and peaceful options in line with our legal system and constitution, and I continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding.”