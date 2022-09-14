Ikpeazu says will complete ongoing projects before leaving office 2023

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured the people that his administration will complete all ongoing projects before leaving office in 2023.

Ikpeazu gave the assurance at the 2nd session of the 17th Synod of Anglican Diocese of Aba, held at the St. Phillip’s Church, Eziukwu Aba with the theme “occupy until I come”.

He recalled how terrible roads in Aba, such as Eziukwu, Osusu, Omuma and others were, before he came on board in 2015; saying most of the roads have been fixed by his administration, including the construction of the first ever interchange in Osisioma.

He called on the church to lead out in the quest to give Abia a new spiritual birth and prosperity.

Ikpeazu said Abia State was in dire need of spiritual rebirth, which can only be achieved through prayers and a shift from idolatry.

According to him, the theme of the synod is apt as it is a call to duty and responsibility for everyone.

The governor, who commended the Anglican Bishop of Aba, Christian Ugwuzor, for his sustained support to his administration, appreciated men of God in the state, saying that the success his administration has recorded was credited to the support from the prayers of the church.

Uche Ikonne, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, in Abia State, in a goodwill message, identified with the achievements of Ikpeazu in the state, noting that the governor has fought and won many physical and spiritual battles, leading to the completion and commissioning of landmark projects in the state.

Christian Ugwuzor, the Anglican bishop of Aba, earlier in his message, lauded Ikpeazu for completing the first Abia interchange, which has improved the aesthetics of the Osisioma junction, as well as aided free flow of traffic in the area.

The bishop of Arochukwu/Ohafia Diocese, Johnson Onuoha, appealed to all believers to submit fully to the lordship of Jesus Christ, who charged them to occupy until he returns.

According to him, God demands faithfulness and honesty by all, adding that they should avoid immorality, dishonest gains among others.

He called on leaders at all levels to utilise the authority given to them by God to the benefit of the people.