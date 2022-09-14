Buhari commissions three projects in Imo amidst residents’ total compliance with IPOB sit-at-home order

Residents of Imo State on Tuesday stayed indoors in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the resumed trial of the detained leader of a freedom fighting organisation by a Federal High Court Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a one-day working visit to the state during which he commissioned three signature projects executed by the Governor Hope Uzodimma administration.

The projects are the 48klm Owerri/Orlu Road, the 35klm phase one of the 52 Owerri/Okigwe Road and the rebuilt ultra-modern State House of Assembly complex.

The President, whose Presidential Jet touched the Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Air Port at exactly 10.46 am, was received by Governor Hope Uzodimma, his deputy, Placid Njoku, members of the state executive council and those of the State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies in the state as well as women and youth leaders.

He shortly on arrival, inspected a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the soldiers of 34 Artillery Brigade, while some cultural troupes entertained him.

Expectedly, the sit-at-home order was in total compliance as vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, were off the roads just as markets, shops, filling stations, banks, artisans, eatery joints all went on holidays giving the state a picture of a deserted settlement or an abandoned grave yard that had stayed for years.

Speaking, President Buhari commended Governor Uzodimma for embarking on the projects which he said would not only improve the lives of the people but also enhance movement of goods and services as well as the economy of the state.

He said that the Federal Government was taking pains to improve the provision of infrastructure across all states of the federation and would therefore, support all states doing the same for their people irrespective of differences of political parties.

He described roads as critical stimulant to the economic growth of a nation and gave an assurance that the Federal Government would continue to tackle the security challenges and other problems confronting the nation.

Speaking earlier, Governor Uzodimma said that the projects commissioned which were abandoned and neglected by previous administrations in the state were another testimony of his resolve to leave the state better than he met it.

He said that his administration was executing over 105 road projects in Imo State in addition to other projects to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state enjoy motorable roads.

He said: “I am poised to recover our state from dire infrastructural decay and I have refused to be distracted by insecurity being masterminded by those who do not mean well for the state and I have refused also to succumb to social media blackmail and propaganda because as the saying goes, seeing is believing.”

He commended the president for his sustained love for Ndigbo which he said has manifested in the upgrading of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College Education Owerri to a Federal University of Education Owerri, up-grading of Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital, commissioning of second Niger Bridge and upgrading of Akanu Ibiam Airport to an International Airport.

He also commended the President for always responding to his invitation to commission projects executed by his administration and gave an assurance that the people of his state would continue to support his administration.