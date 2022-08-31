Ijora Causeway project: Lagos to divert traffic from Friday

In line with a notification from the federal ministry of works on the Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project, the Lagos State government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Ijora from Friday, September 2, till Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The notification explained that motorists will be diverted into the National Theatre to access Ijora and Costain as the flexible pavement which links Eko Bridge will be under rehabilitation.

Frederic Oladeinde, the commissioner for transportation, therefore, assured the motoring public of efficient traffic management by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) along the affected routes.

Oladeinde encouraged the citizenry to cooperate with the government to minimise inconveniences, adding that the ongoing projects across the state are geared towards creating and maintaining an efficient transportation system.