Igbobi College Old Boys elect new council members

Determined to push for the development of its Alma mater, members of the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association, (ICOBA), have re-elected Olumuyiwa Kinoshi as the president of the Council to lead the Association for another two years.

The association also unveiled inspiring programmes for social good to mark the 90th anniversary of Igbobi College; a legacy college providing a well-balanced and rounded secondary education to boys.

Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, in his acceptance speech, thanked the members of the association for the confidence and trust reposed in him while promising to continue all the ongoing projects and bridge the gap between the old and young members.

The newly elected executive council members include the Yomi Badejo Okusanya, first vice president; Jamiu Babatunde, second assistant secretary-general; Wasiu Adedayo, treasurer and Coker Folarin, assistant financial secretary.

Others include, Mobolaji Falase, second vice president; Deji Balogun, secretary-general; Oluwasegun Ola-Dawodu, first assistant secretary-general, Nathaniel Adeyemi, financial secretary; Olusegun Adeyemi, social secretary; Kolawole Ogunbajo, assistant social secretary; Olajide Segun Mcmedal, publicity secretary; Olufemi Bankole, assistant publicity secretary; Abayomi Idowu, 80s decade representative; Sedun Wasiu, 90s decade representative; Tunbosun Falase, 2000s decade representative and Femi Olubanwo, ex-officio.

Olatokunbo Ajasin, chairman of ICOBA Ibadan branch; Jonathan Robson-Odugbemi, chairman of ICOBA Abuja branch; Wale Gbalajobi, chairman of ICOBA North America, and Deji Okubadejo, chairman of ICOBA Europe, also returned as members of the Council.

The ICOBA’s College Old Boy’s Association is run by the National Executive Council which coordinates all the activities of the association.

The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) maintains and enhances a highly engaged, vibrant community of alumni worldwide. It helps connect alumni to each other and their class sets through a wealth of community activities and events around the world.