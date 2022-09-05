Igando to experience 10 days blackout – Ikeja Electric

The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) has said it is embarking on replacing obsolete panels at the Igando Injection Substation, which will last from 6 September to 15 September 2022.

The DisCos urged its customers to disregard reports linking the company with a blackout in Alimosho, Lagos, which was published in sections of the media over the weekend.

Felix Ofulue, head of corporate communications, IKEDC, described the information as misleading and sensational, as the project was aimed at improving power supply in Igando.

He said the company had already completed similar maintenance projects in Alimosho and many other communities across its network.

Ofulue explained that the company was embarking on the project to improve power supply availability to that area.

He also pointed out that the exercise will last for 10 days and that only Feeders under Igando, Obadore, Akesan and Egan will be impacted, and not Alimosho or Lagos as erroneously reported.

He reiterated Ikeja Electric’s commitment to improving the quality and availability of power supply across its network through replacement of obsolete equipment and revamping of infrastructure.

“It is noteworthy to mention that improvement in power supply has been evident in other locations where planned replacement of panels by Ikeja Electric have already taken place,” he said.

“The proactive move by the company to replace the equipment is aimed at avoiding sudden breakdown.

“At Ikeja Electric we are committed to improving services in a bid to deliver better customer experience,” he said.

Ofulue said, “The successes recorded so far, especially in areas where the similar projects were implemented have been generating commendation from our customers.”

He appealed for understanding of customers in Igando during the planned outage, as they will enjoy improved power supply after implementation of the project.