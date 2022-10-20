If Tinubu wins the election, he will declare his assets — APC Chieftain

Farouk Aliyu, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said on Tuesday that if his party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins the election, he will declare his assets.

The party chieftain made this statement on Channels TV Politics Today programme when responding to a question about the source of the wealth of Tinubu.

Aliyu insisted that his party presidential candidate has no trace of dubious and questionable enrichment and insisted that the question of his source of wealth be sent to him directly.

“Let me tell you, this is a person who was a governor for eight years and these things keep recurring, they keep coming,” he said.

“When he wanted to be governor, they said it—I mean senator first and he was declared clean. He thereafter became a senator, then later governor.

“He was there twice for that matter, and he is still there, and he is still being investigated upon investigation.”

He insisted that many critics have been unfair to him despite many investigations that had declared him free of dubious and corrupt enrichment.

Aliyu also made reference to the investigation carried out by Nuhu Ribadu, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, whose investigation, according to him, resulted in a no-case conclusion.

“Everybody knows in this country that he is the best person that EFCC have ever had—Ribadu investigated Tinubu he didn’t find anything worthy of him being an associate of corrupt enrichment,” he added.

“We are not stopping anybody. People have gone to court to seek this clarification, and if anybody has anything against our candidate, please go to the available authority and ask,” he pleaded.

“Go and find cases and come up with evidence; if they are proven, our candidate knows what to do and he will, and we will provide an opportunity for him to do it.”

Aliyu condemned the attitude of the Nigerian electorate not questioning the source of wealth of their candidate, a situation that, according to him, has resulted in all sorts of people coming into politics.

“In politics, nobody asks. That is why sometimes you even caution the masses, whereby anybody that comes with money, nobody asks for the source of their wealth,” he said, insisting that the political norm has made it difficult for credible candidates to compete with questionable candidates,” he said.

“But now that if you are coming to public gear, if you are looking for an office like that of a president, the people of the country have to ask, they need to ask.”

“But then, going beyond that, if he wins, there will be a declaration.

“And I assure you that if Tinubu wins the election, and by the grace of God he does, he is going to come clean and declare his assets.”

He pleaded with Nigerians who have any information about any illegal ways Tinubu’s made his wealth to go public with such information.