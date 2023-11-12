Ibom Airport MRO to be ready soon, says Umo Eno

The multi-million naira Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the Ibom Airport in Akwa Ibom State will be ready very soon, Governor Umo Eno has said

Eno also gave an indication that the smart terminal building at the airport though was given “a soft opening of the facility upon completion of the major construction works,” it has become “expedient for the two arms of government to have a firsthand assessment to ascertain the finishing touches requirements to allow its full activation.”

Speaking during an inspection of the projects in Uyo, the governor noted that though the “MRO has been on course since 2002,” he reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to ensure that it begins operation in full capacity to give the state the full gain it was intended.

“We knew there are some projects that we must fine-tune for Akwa Ibom people to derive the full benefits.

“It’s a relay race, people run and give you the baton to run the finishing line.

“I am believing and hoping that our team here will be the one to get to the finishing line and be part of the history that has already been made,” he stated.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Akon Eyakenyi, deputy governor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; the State Chairman of PDP, Aniekan Akpan; some members of the State House of Assembly and State Executive Council, led the team to several other places, including the internal roads at the Dakkada Luxury Estate and the operational perimeter road.

At the Dakkada Luxury Estate where he inspected the internal roads, Governor Eno lauded the level of progress at the site and commended the contractors for taking the projects so far despite not getting corresponding funding from the government.

“I would like to thank the contractors, actually the ones that have not been mobilised but they have shown good faith. I think they have done a fantastic job given the reason I have just explained but as I will go back to the office, we will try within the next two weeks to ensure that they are mobilised so that they can take full advantage of the dry season.”

The Governor therefore, assured the contractors that state government will allow housing developments in the Estate commence by the end of January.

Earlier, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udeme Ottong, commended the Governor for running a transparent and open government, stressing that the monies appropriated for projects, have been judiciously utilised.

The Speaker pledged the state legislature’s continued support to the executive towards the appropriation of funds to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Also, the State PDP Chairman Aniekan Akpan, commended the Governor for keeping to his promise to the people of the state, stressing that the Party is proud of his development strides and lauded his initiative of taking out time to carry out an on- the- spot assessment of the projects.

The Luxury Estate supervising Commissioner and Commissioner for Lands, Iniobong Ekong rtd. in his overview of the projects noted that internal roads of about 16.8 km are being executed by eight contractors for speedy completion.

He highlighted roads that have been completed in the Estate and others yet to be completed , stressing that the contractors will take advantage of the dry season to get the job done to pave the way for the next phase of the job execution which is the actual construction of the houses.