Ibom air introduces ‘Ibom Flyer’ customer loyalty program

Ibom Airlines Limited, as part of its promise of world class service to its growing number of customers, has introduced a Customer Loyalty Program- the ‘Ibom Flyer’. For the first time, Ibom Air customers will have the chance to be rewarded for their continuous loyalty to the Ibom Air brand. The program offers distinctive value by delivering unique recognition, rewards and differentiated service levels.

The Ibom Flyer loyalty program is an opt in program which requires members to sign up, after which they will be assigned a unique membership number and access to a member’s portal. As they fly, members are entitled to earn miles in an exchangeable loyalty currency called “Gold Stars”. These earned Gold Stars can be exchanged for Ibom Air flight tickets and class upgrades amongst other benefits. The three benefit tiers on the program are Green Flyer, Orange Flyer and Top Flyer. Members can move from one tier to the next as they earn Gold Stars.

Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, assures Ibom Air customers that Ibom Air is committed to bringing them world-class services and as the airline expands, many more innovative services will keep being introduced to demonstrate Ibom Air’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Ibom Air:

Ibom Air is a limited Liability Company, wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government. The airline aims to set the standard as the airline of choice for passengers by focusing on schedule reliability, on-time performance and excellent service. The airline’s Vision is to be A World-Class, African Regional Airline and its Mission is To Build a Safe, Service-Focused and Profitable Airline. Ibom Air’s Core Values are Excellence, Safety, Integrity, Passion and Innovation.

For more information visit: www.ibomair.com or Victor Attah International Airport Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State.

About Ibom Flyer

To sign up for Ibom Flyer, visit www.ibomair.com/ibomflyer to set up an account and start earning Gold Stars as you fly. For more information call 07062733176, 08184225587 or send an email to ibomflyersupport@ibomair.com