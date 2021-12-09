I never ordered sack of AEDC management – Buhari

As public outrage grows over the sack of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), President Muhammadu Buhari has absolved himself of the claims that he ordered the sack.

This was contained in a statement by Presidency on Wednesday debunking claims that the management team was sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the statement signed by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Presidency said it is inconceivable that President Buhari is linked to the management of a private company.

The president’s spokesman was reacting to reports credited to the minister of State for Power that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the sack and replacement of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC).

Shehu said this cannot be true, since the privatization of the Power Sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies has reverted to the new owners.

“It is, therefore, totally out of place and inconceivable that the President would be linked to the management of a private organization, let alone sacking it.

It is gladdening to note that the minister quoted in the statement has himself distanced himself from it.

“The Presidency, therefore, wishes to state expressly and reassure investors in the economy that President Buhari did not order the sack of the management of AEDC, neither does he intend to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

The Presidency, however, said it welcomes the ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues surrounding the recent developments in the company.