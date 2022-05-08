Husband, wife, others dead in fresh Abia explosion

An explosion has occurred at an illegal refinery situated in Uzuaku Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, claiming about 10 lives.

The dead include, a husband, his wife and an only son of another family.

The fatal incident happened barely two weeks after a fire explosion allegedly killed over 100 persons at an illegal crude oil refining site at Abaeze forest in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area in Imo State.

Read also: Over 60 burnt to death in Imo- Rivers illegal refinery explosion

BusinessDay gathered that the Abia incident took place Friday night and has left many families mourning their dead members

According to our sources, the Shell pipeline that services the Uzuaku/Owaza axis have not had crude oil running through the pipeline for some weeks leading to the stoppage of illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.

The source added that the resumption of the pumping of crude oil along the pipeline within the week might have prompted the illegal refinery operators to go back to their business.

A community leader, who confirmed the incident, said while the persons that were burnt to death at the scene of the incident were buried immediately, a few others died later at the hospital and some were still recovering. The source also said the death toll so far has hit close to 10 persons as at press time.