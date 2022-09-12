How QuickGo takes stress away from car owners- Iguagbonmwen

Mobility is a major issue for car owners on Nigerian roads because the roads are bad, unlit and unmaintained.

This, in many instances, has resulted in accidents and fatalities. But Clinton Osarogie Iguagbonmwen, the founder/chief executive officer of QuickGo, a designated driver company that provides car owners with available drivers around them, has said he has a solution to the problem with his company QuickGo.

He stated that QuickGo was borne out of years of research and working on different mobility problems, adding that he is in the business of paring car owners with suitable and qualified drivers, who will take them to their designations without stress.

He stated that the bad conditions of roads in major cities in the country make car owners to tire and prone to accidents.

He said that 80 percent of road accidents in the country are caused by drunk and tired drivers, adding that the service his company is providing will drastically reduce road accidents in the country.

Iguagbonmwen said, “our mission is to solve everyday mobility problems; we are doing a feature per time. The first feature we are looking at is the designated driver options; 80 percent of the accidents on our roads are either caused or instigated by drunk and tired drivers.

“With QuickGo, situations where a car owner is not able to drive his or her car in cases where the car owner is either tired or because of the effect of consuming alcohol or any substance, the car owner should be able to go to the platform and get the closest verified driver.”

A lot of persons want to avoid the everyday Lagos traffic on their way to work so they can have extra time to do some work, QuickGo pairs you with the closest a QuickGo verified driver to help you handle the driving while you take your time and relax, especially when people can work for their cars and homes.

On finding the suitable drivers that the company will engage, he disclosed that the company has partnered with a startup company that is into verification. He said the partner will verify drivers and their guarantors in order to ensure the safety of clients.

He spoke further, “If there is one thing we are trying to do, we want to build a platform that is secure for users, and a platform that is convenient for drivers.”

Iguagbonmwen revealed that the company will provide an insurance scheme for the drivers, adding that the scheme will cover their health and about three members of their families.

The chief executive officer of QuickGo disclosed that the company has test-run the app for a month now, and has gotten positive feedback from the people that have engaged the app. He added that some of the feedback has been used to modify the recent driver training the company conducted.

He disclosed that the company had operated has offline in Edo State and Port Harcourt, adding the company will leverage on the experience to manage its operations.

The entrepreneur posited that a problem the company has faced relates to government policies; saying that policies have been inconsistent and unstable and, “this does not allow businesses to do long-term planning.

Iguagbonmwen said the company plans to move to other states.