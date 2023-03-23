How Peter Mbah of PDP emerged Enugu governor-elect.

It was a tough battle. Apprehension was high until Wednesday night when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Peter Mbah, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

INEC announced that Mbah emerged winner by defeating his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP).

The state Returning Officer, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who announced the result of the election at the resumption of the final collation of the governorship election, which was earlier suspended for two days, said the PDP candidate, Peter Mbah won the election with 160,895 votes.

He said that Edeoga of the Labour Party scored 157,552 votes while APGA came a distant 3rd with 17,983 votes and APC occupied the 4th position with 14575 votes.

“That Peter Ndubisi Mbah, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the governorship election in Enugu State and is returned elected,” he said.

The PDP won in Uzo-Uwani, Ezeagu, Aninri, Udi, Awgu, Nkanu East, Nkanu West Enugu South and Enugu East Local Government Areas

However, Labour Party took Igboeze North, Igboeze South, Igboetiti, Oji River, Nsukka, Isi-Uzo, Udenu and Enugu North local government areas.

The number of total votes cast in the election is 367,551. Number of valid votes 358,463, while rejected votes is 9088.