How Lagos leather fair will impact Nigeria’s industry

As of 2023, the global leather goods market was valued at $468.49 billion and is estimated to grow to $738.61 billion by 2030. It is one of the most traded commodities in the world, and yet Nigeria is not a stable name in the production of leather even though it exports more than 45 million pieces of hides and skin annually. This leather serves as a backbone for all locally manufactured items and Finished Leather Products (FLP) ranging from footwear to clothing accessories like bags and belts, car upholstery and much more.

A huge gap exists between the production of these goods and its marketing, and promotion, hence, establishing a driving force for the Lagos Leather Fair platform. The annual fair is inspired to celebrate the booming leather industry and outstanding leather designers who have made significant contributions to the industry, showcasing excellence, innovation, and impact.

Nigeria has a blooming leather industry, made to quite a renown by the eponymous “Aba Made”, a pseudonym used to describe Finished Leather Products manufactured in Aba, Abia state in Nigeria, so distinct in their design and quality that they have become a house name in other markets in Nigeria. Lagos Leather Fair aims to promote the stories behind the ingenuity and talent of leather designers in Nigeria and across the continent, creating awareness of the potential value of this teeming leather industry.

In the face of growing competition and demand across the continent, the fair collaborates to change the narrative within the overlooked sector and to build an ecosystem that works. Bringing together stakeholders from across the leather value chain, LLF draws its focus on finding sustainable solutions to move the industry forward.

It showcases the untapped yet massive potential of players within the Nigerian leather industry, providing a much-needed platform for leather designers to display their products and their talent.

As an industry with vast opportunities and capacity to drive foreign investments, over the years LLF has worked hand in hand with stakeholders to grow the Nigerian Finished Leather Goods sector – attracting interest from enthusiasts and investors.

With Nigeria being one of the continent’s leading producers of leather and finished leather products, the Lagos Leather Fair aids in the growth of the continent’s leather industry, contributing significantly to the promotion of leather production and trade in Africa, by showcasing designers from around the continent, driving this $3.5billion industry forward.