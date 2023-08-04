How Docemo, LASAA ex-MD, turned around the agency

Adedamola Docemo, former managing director, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), will go down in history as one of the few professionals in politics who covered himself in glory during his tenure as LASAA boss.

Best known for his enviable track record in the advertising industry prior to his appointment, Docemo, who assumed the role of the MD/CEO of LASAA in 2019, raised the bar of performance in public service.

Docemo’s spirit of excellence rubbed off positively on LASAA. And in less than three years of being in the saddle, he completely changed the face of LASAA and installed the culture of excellence in the agency. And for the records, if achievements and performance are put to test, Docemo has no doubt surpassed his predecessors by every standard.

Described as one of the shinning lights in the first term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government, the brilliant advertising man deployed his skills and injected freshness and new energy into LASAA.

Prior to Docemo’s appointment, LASAA was literally tied to Lagos Government’s apron strings; the agency relied on government subvention to function due to revenue leakages.

On assumption of office, Docemo identified the leakages and promptly blocked them – reviving the agency’s revenue generation capacity. Under Docemo, LASAA became self-sufficient and carried out many innovative projects with little or no government subventions.

And that’s not all, aside putting LASAA on a strong footing financially, Docemo was at the forefront of the environmental agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda through effective management, regulation and control of the signage and outdoor advertising environment in the centre of excellence.

A dependable team player, Docemo initiated several projects and also ensured a harmonious coexistence between businesses and residents of Lagos State.

Docemo’s catalogues of testimonials and impressive score sheet of his stewardship includes: approval of the largest billboard in the world, enterprise solution, new product development, stakeholder engagement and information technology/infrastructure upgrade.

Other highlights of Docemo tenure includes improved mobile advert registration process, registration of new practitioners, registration of visual blight poster-free Lagos and improved staff welfare. Docemo’s scorecard also includes introduction of know-your-clients policy, operational vehicles procurement, office upgrade and exercise and so much more.

A tech savvy advertising man, Docemo deployed the use of technology to enhance the operations of LASAA during his tenure. One of Docemo’s many legacies is the mobile app development.