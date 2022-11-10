Hoodlums set INEC office on fire in Osun

Some suspected hoodlums on Thursday set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oke-Iresi, Ede South local government area of Osun State on fire.

The hoodlums were said to have used a bread bomb to raze the office to the ground.

It was gathered that the hoodlums targeted the main offices of the commission and the documents kept in the office.

It was the prompt intervention of men of fire service that stopped the fire from spreading to the hall and other sections of the office, eyewitnesses said.

Confirming the fire incident, Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, said the fire was limited to a section of the building and that only some furniture items were destroyed.

Okoye in a statement circulated by the Public Relations Officer of the commission in Osun, said, “the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Dr Mutiu Agboke, reported that our office in Ede South Local Government Area was attacked and set ablaze.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning when some unidentified persons attacked the building and set a portion of it ablaze.

“Fortunately, the damage to our Ede South Local Government was limited to a section of the building and only some furniture items were destroyed.”

Okoye added the commission has informed the Nigeria Police Force and other security and safety agencies and have commenced investigation.