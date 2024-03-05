Here are new policies moving foreign students away from Australia, Canada, UK – reports

Australia, Canada, and the U.K., prominent study-abroad choices, are reshaping their international education landscapes with new policies.

These changes, aimed at immigration control, particularly in Canada and Australia, also target unethical practices and aim to improve education sector quality assurance, as reported by IDP.

Recently, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. introduced new regulations for international students, aligning with their broader initiatives to closely monitor and manage incoming individuals.

Canada and Australia focus on curbing dishonest practices in the education sector and ensuring high-quality education for international students.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government has announced that, from January 2024, the majority of international students won’t be permitted to bring family members with them.

A January report conducted by IDP Education across 67 countries with 2,500 student respondents, titled “The Voice of the International Student,” indicates a shift in preferences.

IDP Education witnessed an outstanding 50% surge in revenue compared to the previous year, showcasing its leadership and innovative strategies in a recovering industry. In FY23, the company achieved record-breaking student placement volumes, with an impressive 53% increase.

Notably, Australian placements experienced a remarkable 77% surge, reaching a total of 35,400. The report underscores the changing dynamics of international education, emphasizing the significance of adaptability and strategic insights for both institutions and students.

According to ICEF Monitor, there is a growing interest in the U.S. as a study destination. Additionally, a recent research report by Studyportals, a Dutch online education platform, notes a substantial decrease in student interest in Canada for 2023, coupled with an increased attraction towards the U.S. and Italy.

As the Netherlands sees renewed interest in 2024, a potential decline looms due to Dutch universities planning to reduce international student admissions and English-taught programs.

The IDP survey reveals a significant proportion of prospective students reevaluating or expressing uncertainty about studying in the U.K. (49%), Australia (47%), and Canada (43%). The U.S. emerges as a more attractive alternative for those dissuaded by policies in these countries.

Simon Emmett, CEO of IDP Connect said, “This latest pulse survey highlights that international students are highly attuned to the ongoing discussions regarding policy changes and that this is impacting the standing of the top global study destinations at a time when competition between destination countries is at an all-time high,”.

The survey emphasizes that students prioritize stability in their decisions to study abroad. The changing policies in the U.K., Canada, and Australia are prompting them to explore alternative locations.

According to Studyportals’ research, derived from pageview data on its site, there is diminishing interest in Canada, specifically in British Columbia.

The tensions of Canada visa processing times as altered perceptions of Canada’s attractiveness as a study destination.

Conversely, the U.S. has enhanced its visa processing capabilities. Studyportals data indicates a decrease in interest among students from key countries, with a major decline from February 2023 to January 2024.