Helicopter crashes at Ikeja Lagos

A helicopter on Tuesday crashed at the Oba Akran road in the Ikeja area of Lagos. Rescue operations are currently ongoing by men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Services.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses say the helicopter came down and, with the impact, burst into flames.

Investigation revealed that four occupants of the helicopter had been rescued unhurt. They were taken to the hospital by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA ambulance to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LASU.