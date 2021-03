Healthplus repositions for growth

In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery and grow the business, leading pharmaceutical retailer Healthplus Limited has begun a repositioning programme.

The initiative will see the company optimise its operations, open new branches across the country, and retrain employees to improve their effectiveness in serving customers.

Speaking at the opening of the Ozumba Mbadiwe branch, facilitated by new funding provided by the majority investors, Alta Semper Capital, Chidi Okoro, the chief transformation officer, noted that the repositioning plan would also provide an opportunity for employees who would like to exit and pursue other career aspirations.

Okoro, a pharmacist and business executive, reiterated the importance of professional pharmacy services delivery as the first line of contact for patients in Nigeria, noting that Healthplus would remain a leader in the sector.

He assured of plans for more investment to continue to drive penetration of pharmacy services to smaller cities across Nigeria, which typically have less access to secure medications.

“The vision of Healthplus is to serve customers with excellence and uniqueness that is underscored by offering an integrative approach for total wellness through the use of both medicines and natural remedies. The repositioning will provide an opportunity for us to expand our frontiers in order to provide excellent pharmaceutical care to all Nigerians,” he said.

“We continue to aspire to provide the most outstanding essential pharmacy services in communities and have carved our niche by providing excellent counselling services aimed at educating people on the myriad of available options in obtaining holistic healthcare solutions,” he said.

According to the chief transformation officer, “the repositioning programme will further provide an opportunity for us to maintain disciplined relationships with our valued suppliers, landlords, and service providers.

“Healthplus will distinguish itself as the Pharmacy of Choice through the provision of high- quality healthcare products such as medicines, nutritional supplements, natural remedies, home medical equipment, mobility aids and pharmacy services, by certified and well-informed healthcare professionals, in a friendly and hygienic environment.

“With over 70 outlets manned about by 150 pharmacists, with at least one pharmacist dispensing medicines and providing counselling in each outlet, the restructuring programme will enable the company gain competitive advantage against its competitors as the healthcare industry moves slowly into the post-covid period.”