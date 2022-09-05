Hacey trains 134 teenagers on career development

Hacey Health Initiative, a non-profit development organisation, has trained 134 adolescent girls aged 14 to 19 in the skills they need to reach their full potential.

Designed to teach the girls how to make better choices about their health, finances, careers, and personal growth, the training, also known as the Platform for Amplifying the Voice and Empowerment of Girls (PAVE) project, is one of Hacey’s safe space program that held for five days from August 29 to September 2, 2022.

The PAVE project, supported by EmpowerUK, an organisation that empowers marginalised young people, provided the young girls with information on sexual reproductive health, menstrual management, and how to respond to sexual violence or any type of violence, according to Chioma Osakwe, the project lead and a public health expert.

“We taught them the difference between gender and sex, as well as the gender equality movement and the distinction between gender equality and gender equity,” Osakwe added. “We also had them propose initiatives, share their experiences and knowledge within their society and the school, and act as peer educators.”

“We have had an in-depth look at the girls’ experiences, what they go through, and how we can better support them,” the project leader said.

Furthermore, Deborah Adewale, one of the facilitators who addressed the topic of mental health with the teenagers, said that “at least 20 million Nigerians suffer from mental illnesses and we want to make sure they’re aware of it at this early level,” Adewale said.

Read also: Her Ability Hub tours public schools in Somolu, empowers girls

“With what I’ve shared with them since the beginning of this summer training, these girls will form a very strong pillar in their communities as we have trained them to go back there and share the knowledge with their colleagues, classmates, sisters, brothers, and so many other girls they will meet in the future.”

Also, Ioto Happiness, a participant who attends Magbon Alade senior grammar school, said, “as girls, we have a lot of constraints in our society and environment, but this programme has transformed my mindset and I’m going to work towards it.”

“I’m going back to school to teach other girls what I’ve learned, especially about life skills that can help young girls survive,” Happiness said.

Tawakalit Apena, the head of department, women affairs and poverty alleviation, Ibeju-Lekki local government, also made comments after the training, saying, “I am impressed with the programme because we need it to guide our girls and to avoid unwanted pregnancy that may stop them from furthering their education, or accessing social and economic opportunities.”

“We thank Hacey for this initiative given to our students, and we expect more of this programme from Hacey; they should not stop where they are now,” Apena added.