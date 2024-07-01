Gwoza suicide attacks: Death toll hits 32 — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the death toll from the suicide bomb attacks in the Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday has risen to 32, as of Monday, July 1.

Shettima confirmed the figure after a visit to the wounded at a general hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday, where he conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the people and Borno State government.

According to him, 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital but 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment, with 26 still being treated.

“So far, we have recorded 32 deaths, 42 people were brought in from Gwoza and about 14 people have been discharged but 26 people are currently receiving medical attention.”

The vice president added, “I want to use this forum to most sincerely register profound gratitude to the Borno State government, the National Emergency Management Agency, and state emergency management agency and ICRC for rising to the challenge and giving their best in terms of support.”

Shettima, who made a personal donation to all the victims, condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.