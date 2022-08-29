Gunmen kill hotelier, others in Ebonyi

Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, a hotel owner in Isu community, in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

The suspected gunman invaded the hotel, known as “Galaxy Hotels” in the Isu community, and killed three persons.

A community source told newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki that the incident occurred on Thursday night.

The source said that among the three persons killed was the owner of the hotel, Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, who is popularly known as “Galaxy”.

Also allegedly killed was an aide to one of the top politicians from Isu Okoma.

“The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, August 25. The suspect came on a motorcycle with armed, about three of them, and entered the hotel.

“Before we could know what was happening, we started hearing gunshots that lasted for some minutes. After which they left and three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” the source said.

Chris Anyanwu, the police public relations officer, Ebonyi State command, confirmed the incident and noted that they were yet to gather the full detail of the incident.

“Yes, the command has heard about the incident but we have not gotten the full detail of what happened,” he said.