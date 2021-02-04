Gunmen Abduct Punch Journalist in Abuja

A Punch journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, was on Thursday abducted by unknown gunmen at his Kubwa residence in Abuja.

It was gathered by close family sources that the four-man gang gained access to his resident by jumping his fence after firing several gunshots in the air.

The kidnapped victim had just finished praying with his family and about retiring for the day when the kidnappers broke into the house through the window.

The gunmen demanded money before he was whisked away after gaining access to his house.

As as the time of filing this report, the victim was still with his captors.

Nnodim covers the business beat for the Punch Newspaper.