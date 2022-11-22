Gunmen abduct 3 in Kwara, demand N100m ransom

Gunmen struck at Oko-Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State and abducted three persons.

The victims are a young cleric; Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his son, Aliyu and his sibling, Fansasi.

It was gathered that the three were attacked at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin-Jebba expressway after the suspected kidnappers removed the burglary of a window in the building.

An attempt by Fasansi to escape was met with stiff resistance from the kidnappers who reportedly shot him.

The father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of Dada, Okelele area, Ilorin told journalists that the kidnappers abandoned Fasansi thinking he was dead but the victim is now recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

Amolegbe disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted the family to demand for N100m ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100m ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us, even though we don’t have the money.

“I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons and grandson out of the den of the kidnappers,” the cleric cried out.

Since the news of the incident broke out on Sunday, sympathisers have been thronging the Dada ancestral home of the victims to commiserate with their father who is a popular cleric in the area.

Some of the cleric’s associates have also been holding special prayers to aid the safe return of the victims.

Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, who confirmed the abduction when contacted, said two suspects have been arrested.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested,” Ajayi said on Monday.