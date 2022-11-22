Kwara: I will attract developmental projects to my constituency if elected Reps member – Ajia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia has said that he would attract developmental projects to the constituency if given the opportunity to serve.

Ajia, who made the pledge while addressing journalists in Ilorin shortly after attending the maiden political debate organised by the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), assured that he would work with like-minded individuals to make sure that people of his constituency get the deserved good representation.

The PDP flag-bearer said he had toured villages in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas and already had firsthand information about the desires of the communities and the populace.

Reacting to some sponsored opinion polls to assess the chances of candidates ahead of the 2023 general election, Ajia said that the electorate would determine the fate of flag-bearers of political parties in the polls physically when the time comes and not through the sponsored opinion polls.

He described it as armature and fake opinion poll promoted by politicians, who had failed in their amateurish attempts to mislead the people.

Ajia noted that the debate was designed to serve as an avenue for candidates to communicate their vision and mission to the constituents directly and not the other way round.

‘I am assuring you the people of my constituency that I’m ready to speak for you with the loudest voice; I will represent you in a modest way beyond your expectation.

“The reason I am here today is that I am fully prepared to be on this Kwara NUJ debate with my co-contestants but it is unfortunate that they lack respect for the good people of Kwara.

“Instead of attending an event like this debate where they will have the opportunity to tell people what their plans are, they are going around, running some malicious and fake opinion polls. I don’t know what they intend to achieve through such a thing.

“You don’t run an election online. Election is done by the people. And you are being asked to come and speak to the people and you are running away from the people.

“So, who do you want to represent if you are not ready to talk to the people? Let them ask you questions, tell them what you know about representation, what you know about the National Assembly, what constitutes the National Assembly, what is your own duty to the people you want to represent, how do you assist them to alleviate poverty and how do you assist them to improve social amenities within the communities.

“I can boldly tell you that I have gone round all the communities in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas. I have listened to the people, I have heard their yearnings and I have firsthand information.

“I have seen what the issues are and I have seen the level of decay of infrastructure. I have related with them and they have explained to me the pains they are going through since the coming of the current administration in Kwara State.

“So, we are ready to work together to usher in a new administration that will ensure dividend of democracy is delivered to the common people. This is what I have come here to do. But it is unfortunate that these people have refused to show up for this debate,” he declared.