Guber elections: APC, INEC assures peaceful polling in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

With the November 11, 2023, Off-Cycle Governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa fast approaching, Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured residents of a peaceful and seamless election exercise. He also reaffirmed that the Commission does not have a candidate in the Saturday Governorship elections as it is not a political party.

Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives (HOR) approved an N18 billion Supplementary Budget for INEC to cover the upcoming off-cycle elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States, ensuring a peaceful conduct of the election, which is now only four days away.

He maintained that all INEC will do is to ensure that the people of Bayelsa and Imo States choose whoever they want to be their governors and which it’s responsibility is to protect the people’s choice, noting that INEC is committed to a credible process.

The INEC Chairman stated this while on a working visit on readiness assessment in Bayelsa and Imo States respectively, met with Members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICESS) in both states to appraise their readiness in preparation, in the accompany of the National Commissioners and the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Yakubu called on the Electoral Officers (EOs) in both states to ensure that all Registration Area Centres (RACs) are fully activated early enough to enable smooth conduct of the elections.

He reiterated part of the Commission’s determination is to ensure that poll officials live up to their responsibilities on election day, a refresher training would be organized on Friday 10th November 2023.

Yakubu told the heads of the security agencies that measures to guarantee the protection of Voters, Election Personnel, Materials, Collation Centres and Transport Providers were among the job of security.

He therefore charged staff of the commission to remain non-partisan and maintain their integrity ahead of the elections.

During the tour, the Chairman led the joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters to some of the Commission’s facilities in Yenagoa Local Government office to examine the available non-sensitive materials ahead of the off-cycle elections.

On the security side, amid fears of violence, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the redeployment of Mohammed Barde, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Imo to the Force Headquarters.

In a statement issued by the Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday in Abuja said the redeployment of the CP ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state was in line with his commitment to ensure neutrality in the election.

Adejobi said the decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the Police Force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law throughout the electoral proceedings.

“This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

“The I-G is resolute in ensuring a secured environment for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates and citizens to participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Adejobi called urged the electorate to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by adhering to the law to ensure a smooth and successful election.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Julius Abure, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart at the time called on their supporters to avoid violence and abide by the rules ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi State.

Ganduje informed that President Bola Tinubu’s wish is a credible election in the three states on Saturday and advocated for more political sensitisation for Nigerians in televisions and radio.

According to him, the programme should be part of Nigeria’s political culture to help strong political parties, saying APC leadership has taken some measures to address the violence issue.

“I would like to remind, warn our members that Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has already told us (that) what matters to him is a free and fair election, not the result of the election as such. So we have to abide by that.

“Even though we know those who are contesting and the party itself are all meant to win elections we should win elections according to the laid down laws and regulations. So I call on our members to take note of this so that they stick to the tenets of the election” he said.

On his part, Abure called on all members of the Labour Party to perform their civic duties peaceful and watch their votes to ensure no one rig the votes.

He charged security agencies to rise to the occasion by arresting and prosecuting all violence perpetrators.